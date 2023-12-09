Government College of Education’s alumini association meet held

The general body meeting of alumini association of Government College of Education, Sector 20, was held on December 9. Around 135 alumnus of different sessions of MEd, BEd, and PGDG&C attended the meeting. Around 135 alumnus of different sessions of MEd, BEd, and PGDG&C attended the general body meeting of college’s alumini association . (HT PHOTO)

The programme started with singing of college anthem, lighting the lamp and saraswati vandana. Thereafter, principal Sapna Nanda welcomed the guests and presented the achievements of the college over the last five years.

The convenor of the meet Sanjeev Jindal introduced the objective of the event to facilitate an enriching and interactive platform for alumni to reconnect with their alma mater and inspire the current generation of students.

The alumni meet witnessed the congregation of eminent alumni from diverse fields, including business, government, academia, and the arts. Alumnus including Brahmjeet Kalia, Surender Duggal (oldest present alumni), Budh Ram, Madhu Chitkara, Taruna Dhall, Nandita, Sunil Dutt and Dr Jasvir Kaur Chahal, were honoured .

Elections for executive body held

New members were elected to various posts of the executive body including president (ex-officio) Dr Sapna Nanda, vice-president Raghubir Shastri, secretary Sanjay Sharma, joint secretary Gurpreet, treasurer Dr Rajni Thakur, and executive members- Harjeet Kamal Singh, Manisha Sahni, Meenakshi Soni Verma, Khushal Sapra and Avdesh Nirajan. New executive was presented with the registration certificate and memorandum of association by the outgoing executive body of the association.

The placement cell convenor Ravneet Chawla made a data base drive about the former students visiting the college and registered their feedback to be shared with the current students. Upasana Thapliyal, member placement cell and Ravinder Kumar supported the drive with member students of the placement cell. The programme ended with National anthem.