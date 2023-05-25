Value added course organised at Govt College of Education, Chandigarh

A 30-hour value added course on “Capacity building of prospective teachers on applied skills” was organised at Government College of Education, Sector 20, by the skill development committee of the institute. The programme was aimed at personal and professional development of participants.

Participants and organisers during the value added course at Government College of Education, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Principal Sapna Nanda welcomed the chief guest Nemi Chand, state liaison officer of National Service Scheme, Chandigarh administration. Chand, in his valedictory address, appreciated the principal and the organising team, comprising of Balwinder Kaur, head of skill development committee, and team members- Neelam Paul, Kusum, Ravneet Chawla, Aarti Bhatt, Upasna Thapliyal and Sanjeev Kumar. He congratulated the participants and encouraged them to continue practicing the skills learned during the programme to unlock their full potential and excel in their personal and professional lives.

The college magazine “The Educational Observer” was also released on the occasion.

The course was organised from May 17 to 24 and comprised of a series of interactive sessions that tackled key life skills such as communication, leadership, time management, problem-solving and stress-management.

Participants gained valuable knowledge and practical tools that can help them overcome challenges and achieve their goals. They were encouraged to actively participate, share their experiences and apply the concepts learned here in their daily lives.

Resource persons Nirmal Dutt, former professor at DAV College, Sector 10, Manisha Sharma, yoga therapist at GRIID, Jaswinder Singh, DSP, and his team of Chandigarh traffic police, Indu Aggarwal, Disha Consultants, Maninder Singh Bajwa, Espanza Innovations, Abinav, Chaitanya Career Consultants, Chanranjeet Kaur, assistant professor at Dev Samaj College of Education, Anand Mohan Sharma, Jan Shikshan Sanstha, M. Dhrakshayani, associate professor at PGGCG 11, Jasvir Chahal, former vice-principal, GCE 20, Navdeep Singh, Kacchi Sadak Foundation and Prabhu Nath Sahi, director of Jai Madhusudhan Sri Krishna Foundation enlightened the participants with applied skills for the teaching profession.

Principal Sapna Nanda appreciated the organising committee and the students for their participation in the training program. Towards the end of the training, participants Shachi and Isha shared testimonials and expressed gratitude towards the programme’s organisers. Balwinder Kaur, the convener of the training program, extended vote of thanks to the guests.

