Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Government employees in Ludhiana skipping second Covid dose to evade election duty
chandigarh news

Government employees in Ludhiana skipping second Covid dose to evade election duty

The matter came to light when the officials cross-checked the government employee records in Ludhiana , and found that a large number of staffers had not been administered the second Covid dose; it has been learnt that election duty is the cause
Departmental action will be initiated against the government employees in Ludhiana skipping second dose of Covid vaccine to skip election duty. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 04:37 AM IST
ByMohit Khanna, Ludhiana

Afraid of being assigned election duty, several government employees are wilfully giving the second vaccine dose of the coronavirus a miss.

The matter came to light when the officials cross-checked the employee records, and found that a large number of staffers had only been administered the first dose.

Taking strict note of the matter, Jagraon additional deputy commissioner and Covid nodal officer Nayan Jassal directed all government employees to get the second dose of the vaccine at the earliest.

“During data verification, it has come to my notice that many government employees were administered the first dose in the month of June, and have not received the second dose,” said Jassal.

There are clear guidelines from the election commission that only those with a second dose will be assigned election duties. “It has also come to my notice that many employees are deliberately not taking the second dose to avoid deputation,” said Jassal, adding that those who have not received the second jab of the vaccine may face departmental action.

RELATED STORIES

In the meantime, a teacher and a student at a private school in BRS Nagar also tested positive on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi
Harnaaz Sandhu
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP