Government employees in Ludhiana skipping second Covid dose to evade election duty

Afraid of being assigned election duty, several government employees are wilfully giving the second vaccine dose of the coronavirus a miss.

The matter came to light when the officials cross-checked the employee records, and found that a large number of staffers had only been administered the first dose.

Taking strict note of the matter, Jagraon additional deputy commissioner and Covid nodal officer Nayan Jassal directed all government employees to get the second dose of the vaccine at the earliest.

“During data verification, it has come to my notice that many government employees were administered the first dose in the month of June, and have not received the second dose,” said Jassal.

There are clear guidelines from the election commission that only those with a second dose will be assigned election duties. “It has also come to my notice that many employees are deliberately not taking the second dose to avoid deputation,” said Jassal, adding that those who have not received the second jab of the vaccine may face departmental action.

In the meantime, a teacher and a student at a private school in BRS Nagar also tested positive on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.