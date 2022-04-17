Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Government ensuring equitable development in HP: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur also announced ₹26 crore for the construction of a river rafting complex at Nadaun in Hamirpur
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurating development projects in Nadaun assembly constituency of Hamirpur on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 02:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 46 development projects worth about 287 crore at Pansai ground in Nadaun assembly constituency of Hamirpur district.

While addressing the gathering on the occasion, Jai Ram announced the opening of a government degree college at Galore, Jal Shakti division at Nadaun, upgrading of Dhaneta PHC to CHC, opening of a fire station at Nadaun, construction of a science lab in government senior secondary schools of Nadaun and Jalari, starting of science classes in government senior secondary schools of Choru and Batran and commerce classes in the government senior secondary school of Upper Hareta, besides upgrading of government high school in Pansai to government senior secondary school.

The chief minister also announced 26 crore for the construction of a river rafting complex at Nadaun, 10 lakh for the development of mela ground at Pansai, opening of patwar circles at Bela Barmoti and Majholi, opening of two health sub centres in Nadaun assembly constituency and conversion of two temporary police posts into permanent police oosts in the segment.

Jai Ram said that the present Himachal government has ensured equitable and balanced development of every area of the state and every section of the society in the last four and a half years.

He said that although two years of the present state government were affected due to the Covid pandemic, the government, apart from saving the precious lives of people, also ensured that the pace of development goes uninterrupted during this period.

He said the previous governments did nothing to strengthen the health infrastructure of Himachal Pradesh. He said there were only 50 ventilators in the state three years ago, whereas Himachal has over 1,000 ventilators now.

