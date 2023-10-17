Government is committed to providing healthcare to every family, says Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar laid the foundation stone of ₹950 crore Bhagwan Parshuram Government Medical College in Sampan Kheri village of Kaithal on Monday and said, “The state government is committed to extending healthcare services to every family living in the state.”

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The government is going above and beyond and an initiative to set up gymnasiums and wellness centres in every village has also been taken to promote preventive healthcare in villages, reducing the need for hospital visits,” he added.

Spread over 20 acres, the medical college will have 100 MBBS seats and a capacity to admit 500 patients. The CM said a target has been set to complete the construction work of the project in the next 30 months.

Khattar thanked the representatives of Sampan Khedi village panchayat for providing 20 acres for the establishment of the college and hospital. He also laid the foundation stones of several developmental projects in the district.

Khattar claimed that the number of medical colleges has increased to 15 and the strength of the MBBS seats will increase to 2,185. He said the government is working to establish eight more medical colleges, following which the number of MBBS seats will be increased to 3,500.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides, the state government is also setting up nursing and paramedical colleges to meet the requirements of paramedic staff. Khattar also held a Jan Samvad programme and heard the grievances of the people of the Kaithal districts. He claimed that Haryana has witnessed overall development during the present regime. During the programme, the CM directed the officials to prepare the old-age pension of six eligible people who told him that they could not get the pension yet.

Per acre cap raised

In a relief to the non-basmati growers, the CM announced to increase the per acre limit from 30 to 35 quintals besides 10 percent extra, thus helping the farmers to sell around 36.5 quintals of non-basmati paddy on minimum support price (MSP) for per acre registered on Meri Fasal Mera Bayora portal. The move will help the farmers to get the benefit of MSP as they were complaining that the per acre yield of some high-yielding varieties remains above 35 quintals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Farmers burning stubble to face action’

Reacting over the rising cases of stubble burning, Khattar said the state has witnessed a spike in the cases of farm fires in comparison to the last year but the required directions have been issued to the officers residential in this regard.

“The farmers could take advantage of the government schemes, even they could sell the paddy waste as several farmers were doing. But we don’t know why some farmers are still burning the crop waste and we will take a note of it to take action against them”, he added.

Free travel for Group D exam aspirants

The CM announced to provide free transportation facility in the Haryana roadways buses to the aspirants of the Group D posts for which the written exam will be conducted by the HSSC on October 21 and 22, and the candidates could avail the facility by showing their admit cards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!