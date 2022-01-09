Government Railway Police records five-year high of untraced NDPS cases in Ludhiana in 2021

Ludhiana The Government Railway Police (GRP) in 2021 recorded a five-year high of untraced cases accepted by local Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court.

A total of 21 NDPS cases were marked as “untraced” by the court, in comparison to nine recorded in the four-year period between 2017 to 2020 combined. Four cases were approved as “untraced” by the court in 2017, three in 2018 and one case each in 2019 and 2020.

Elaborating on the use of “untraced” terminology, an official said, “In cases where only the contraband is recovered with the accused being untraced, the court accepts these cases as untraced after the filing of a detailed report by the GRP.”

Conviction numbers also fall significantly

Only nine people accused in NDPS cases held by GRP were convicted between 2020-2021, a significantly smaller number in comparison to a total of 54 people convicted between 2019-2018.

Notably, no accused was convicted in the three cases decided by the court in 2020. In comparison, nine of 14 accused in cases in 2021faced conviction.

The numbers are significantly lower than those recorded in 2018 and 2019, when 30 out of 41 and 24 out of 29 accused were convicted for the crimes.

Explaining the trend, a senior official said, “Criminals were convicted in most of the cases. A high number of accused were held before the lockdown and thus more cases were decided then resulting in high conviction rates.”

“After all the trains stopped operations post lockdown, no accused was held. In 2021, after the resumption of railway traffic, GRP held people with the contraband on trains or railway platforms during checking,” the official added.

The GRP has filed an appeal against a 2021 acquittal. The same year, regular bail was granted to the accused in as many as six cases, in comparison to nine in 2020, 11 in 2019, 49 in 2018 and 56 in 2017.

