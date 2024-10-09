{Government Rajindra Hospital} Amid shortage of medicines, health minister vows improvement

Amid complaints of shortage of medicine, Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh, on Wednesday, took stock of the situation at Government Rajindra Hospital and vowed an early resolution of the issues. Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh acknowledged the shortage of medicines and assured that steps were being taken to address the issue. (HT File)

Documents accessed by HT reveal that even basic medicines, such as antacid tablets and other non-essential drugs (EDL), are unavailable at the hospital due to procurement issues.

Singh acknowledged the shortage of medicines and assured that steps were being taken to address the issue.

“I met with the department heads to listen to their concerns and assured them that these issues would be resolved. All medicines will soon be available at Government Rajindra Hospital and the issue will be resolved at the earliest,” he said.

He also directed the respective department heads to prepare a comprehensive vision document for the hospital to make this facility at par with the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

He also called for the introduction of new courses, urging the faculty and researchers to prioritise pressing public health issues.

The minister directed that no patient will be referred to external laboratories for tests or be prescribed medications not available with chemists at the hospital.