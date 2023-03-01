Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Government teacher booked for ‘sexually harassing’ 2 minor students in Yamunanagar

Government teacher booked for ‘sexually harassing’ 2 minor students in Yamunanagar

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Mar 01, 2023 02:00 AM IST

The students alleged that the incident took place last week on Wednesday and following the complaint, the principal called a joint meeting of the teacher in question, all staff, the victims and their parents. The government teacher was booked for ‘sexually harassing’ 2 students in Yamunanagar

A teacher at a government school was booked for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girl students in Yamunanagar, the police said on Tuesday.

A teacher at a government school was booked for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girl students in Yamunanagar, the police said on Tuesday. (Representational image)
A teacher at a government school was booked for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girl students in Yamunanagar, the police said on Tuesday. (Representational image)

The accused is a vocational teacher of information technology (IT) and class teacher.

The matter came to light on Saturday when the girls wrote separate letters to their principal detailing the horror that they had gone through.

The students alleged that the incident took place last week on Wednesday and following the complaint, the principal called a joint meeting of the teacher in question, all staff, the victims and their parents.

The principal said she found that due to the seriousness of the matter, she wrote to the higher authorities, following which a police complaint was filed.

On her statement, an FIR was registered under Sections 10 and 12 of the POCSO Act at the Buria police station on Monday.

Sub-inspector Ishwar Singh said, “A case was filed, and the matter is being probed. The teacher is yet to be arrested.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out