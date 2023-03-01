Government teacher booked for ‘sexually harassing’ 2 minor students in Yamunanagar

A teacher at a government school was booked for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girl students in Yamunanagar, the police said on Tuesday. A teacher at a government school was booked for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girl students in Yamunanagar, the police said on Tuesday. (Representational image)

The accused is a vocational teacher of information technology (IT) and class teacher.

The matter came to light on Saturday when the girls wrote separate letters to their principal detailing the horror that they had gone through.

The students alleged that the incident took place last week on Wednesday and following the complaint, the principal called a joint meeting of the teacher in question, all staff, the victims and their parents.

The principal said she found that due to the seriousness of the matter, she wrote to the higher authorities, following which a police complaint was filed.

On her statement, an FIR was registered under Sections 10 and 12 of the POCSO Act at the Buria police station on Monday.

Sub-inspector Ishwar Singh said, “A case was filed, and the matter is being probed. The teacher is yet to be arrested.”