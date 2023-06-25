Government to decongest Shimla, project to cost over 100-crore: Sukhu

In an effort to decongest the Circular Road in Shimla and enhance tourism in the state, the government has prepared a comprehensive blueprint plan with an estimated cost of ₹100 crore, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said out of the allocated funds, approximately ₹ 77 crore would be spent for land acquisition and structures of private land, while ₹ 20 crore has been earmarked for the development and widening of the road in Shimla (PTI)

The plan includes several initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure in this historic city, once the summer capital of India and provides seamless experiences for the visitors.

He said out of the allocated funds, approximately ₹77 crore would be spent for land acquisition and structures of private land, while ₹20 crore has been earmarked for the development and widening of the road. Additionally, ₹3.50 crore has been provisioned for the construction of a flyover from Metropole to the High Court Junction.

Sukhu said the state government has a clear vision to boost tourism in the state and to create an environment conducive for the growth of the tourism industry, and to provide visitors with an unforgettable experience.

The CM has directed the public works department (PWD) to expedite the work and ensure its timely completion. He emphasised the importance of facilitating the tourists visiting the hill capital and localities. He said the PWD has been asked to prepare a detailed project report in this regard by conducting a survey and identifying all the bottlenecks.

He said ₹97 crore has been released for this and the government would provide more funds if needed. Parking slots would also be created in Shimla to address the problem of parking.

The state government is also focusing on promoting lesser known tourists’ destinations. Kangra Valley is set to be declared as “Tourism capital” of the state and plans are underway to spend about ₹3,000 crore to develop infrastructure in Kangra district, added the CM.

“Tourism plays a pivotal role in the state’s economy and the government is providing impetus to increase the influx of tourists in the state” said Sukhu, adding that approximately 72 lakh tourists have visited the state by May and the government aims to increase the number to five crore in the next five years.

To achieve this, it is essential to improve the infrastructure and make their journey more enjoyable. The state government is also planning to formulate a new tourism policy that will further support and enhance the tourism sector.

