Government to establish Sainik schools in PPP mode, says Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced to set up Sainik schools in public-private-partnership (PPP) mode in different districts of the state.

Highlighting the long-standing tradition of Sainik schools in India, the CM said these institutions have played a crucial role in preparing cadets for prestigious defence institutes such as NDA, IMA, OTA etc. (HT File Photo)

Speaking at the closing ceremony of All India Sainik Schools National Games 2023 at Sainik School, Kunjpura, Karnal, the CM also announced ₹10-crore grant for infrastructure development of the Sainik schools.

The national sports games were held in Haryana for the first time. Over 650 players from various Sainik schools across the country participated in diverse competitions conducted during the event.

Khattar said these competitions marked a significant milestone as girls cadets participated for the first time. He said under the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, girls were admitted to Sainik schools three years ago.

He said the state government has invested in creating excellent sports infrastructure at all levels. In Haryana, the slogan of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Pahalwan” carries a profound significance, highlighting the strength and valour of soldiers, farmers, wrestlers, and all of whom contribute significantly to the state.

Highlighting the long-standing tradition of Sainik schools in India, he said these institutions have played a crucial role in preparing cadets for prestigious defence institutes such as NDA, IMA, OTA etc.

He said Haryana has earned the reputation of being a rich source of soldiers, with every 10th soldier recruited in the Indian Army. In 2008, the state opened its second Sainik school in Rewari, and more Sainik schools are in the process of being established in Matanhel and Jhajjar, with 61 acres allocated for the same in 2021.

