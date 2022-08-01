Government to procure 13 crops on MSP: Dushyant Chautala
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has said that the state government will set a record in paddy procurement in the coming kharif harvesting season.
He said the government has taken several steps to ensure hassle-free procurement as payments to farmers and arhtiyas within 72 hours. He said that the government has decided to procure 13 crops on the minimum support price (MSP).
Earlier addressing a gathering at Dhand village, he said that proper arrangements for sewerage, drainage and drinking water are being made under the Mahagram Yojana in 108 villages of the state having a population of more than 10,000 so that people living in rural areas do not face any problem.
The Indian National Lok Dal also received a jolt on Sunday as party’s three leaders from Kaithal along with their supporters joined the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in the presence of Dushyant Chautala and JJP’s state president Nishan Singh. Gian Singh Gurjar, Kamlesh Sheokand and Saroj Barsana joined the JJP. Welcoming them into the party fold, Dushyant assured them due respect in the party.
Haryana CM Khattar applauds CMGGA for commendable job
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state government has been running about 50 schemes and programmes through Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) directly benefiting the needy across the state. Addressing the CMGGA on the successful completion of their one-year experiential learning programme, Khattar also awarded the certificate of completion to the associates, applauding the CMGGA for the good work done while dealing with flagship schemes of the government.
Centre’s MSP panel: Farmer unions protest near toll plazas in Haryana
Following a call by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, farmers from various unions in Haryana protested near toll plazas of various districts against the Union and state governments on Sunday. The farmers gathered near toll plazas on national highways in Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Ambala, Panchkula and Yamunanagar districts and started peaceful protests that continued from 11 am to 3 pm amid heavy police deployment.
Haryana’s health budget rose four times since 2014: Anil Vij
Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Sunday said that the state's health budget was Rs 1,700 crore in 2014 when hVijjoined as the minister and has risen to Rs 6,500 crore now, almost four times. He was speaking at the 'Haryana Chikitsak Gourav Award' ceremony organised by Haryana Medical Council at Kingfisher Tourist Resort in Ambala City. He also felicitated 70 government and private doctors from the state.
Three injured in clash between two groups in Khanna
At least three people suffered injuries in a clash between two groups on Sunday night in Beeja area of Khanna. The injured have been identified as Gurmeet Singh of Beeja and his rivals Kala of Doraha and Gurdeep Singh alias Deepa of Village Rauni. The Khanna police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Gunshot was also reported during the clash. However, no one suffered bullet injuries.
PWD, Lucknow municipal corporation to repair, relay roads in October
The Public Works Department and Lucknow Municipal Corporation would start repairing and relaying dilapidated roads in October. While PWD would repair rural roads, the LMC would do so within municipal limits. The road repair and relay proposals have already been sent to the department, Executive engineer, PWD (rural), Anoop Kumar Mishra added. The LMC, too, will repair or relay more than 400 dilapidated roads. “Budget for road repairs has been released,” said mayor Sanyukta Bhatia.
