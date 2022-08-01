Government to procure 13 crops on MSP: Dushyant Chautala

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has said that the state government will set a record in paddy procurement in the coming kharif harvesting season.

He said the government has taken several steps to ensure hassle-free procurement as payments to farmers and arhtiyas within 72 hours. He said that the government has decided to procure 13 crops on the minimum support price (MSP).

Earlier addressing a gathering at Dhand village, he said that proper arrangements for sewerage, drainage and drinking water are being made under the Mahagram Yojana in 108 villages of the state having a population of more than 10,000 so that people living in rural areas do not face any problem.

The Indian National Lok Dal also received a jolt on Sunday as party’s three leaders from Kaithal along with their supporters joined the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in the presence of Dushyant Chautala and JJP’s state president Nishan Singh. Gian Singh Gurjar, Kamlesh Sheokand and Saroj Barsana joined the JJP. Welcoming them into the party fold, Dushyant assured them due respect in the party.