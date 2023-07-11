Himachal governor expresses grief over loss of life and property

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has expressed grief over the loss of life and property due to landslides and flash floods caused by incessant rains in the state. Governor also wished for peace to the departed souls, who lost their lives due to flash floods and landslides in the state. Rescue teams are working at various places in Mandi and Kullu to rescue people stranded due to flash floods. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

“We stand together in this hour of disaster and effective steps are being taken at all levels to deal with the situation”, said Shukla. He said that the state government was doing relief and rescue work on a war footing and the central government was also monitoring the whole situation.

The governor also talked telephonically to the chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and inquired about the situation. Rescue teams are working at various places in Mandi and Kullu to rescue people stranded due to flash floods. The district administration is on alert and helpline numbers 1100, 1070, and 1077 have been issued.

The governor has urged the people not to panic and take special care of their safety. He appealed to the people not to go near rivulets and follow the instructions issued in this regard. He has also urged the tourists to follow the instructions issued by the administration seriously.

Meanwhile, the governor has cancelled his visit to Uttar Pradesh in view of the natural calamity in the state. He has directed the deputy commissioners of all the districts to apprise him about the status of loss of life and property in the state due to heavy rains and floods. He has also appealed to all the District Red Cross Societies to cooperate in the rescue work.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON