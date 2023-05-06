Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab guv forwards forensic report on minister’s ‘objectionable’ video to CM Mann

Punjab guv forwards forensic report on minister’s ‘objectionable’ video to CM Mann

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
May 06, 2023 10:19 PM IST

Governor Banwarilal Purohit has forwarded a forensic report of an “objectionable” video of a Punjab minister to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, said official sources on Saturday.

The governor had sent the video to the Chandigarh Director General of Police to check its authenticity after Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira submitted it to him. (PTI file photo)
According to the report, the video was not morphed, said the sources.

The governor had sent the video to the Chandigarh Director General of Police to check its authenticity after Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira submitted it to him.

On May 1, Khaira handed over the “highly objectionable video of gross misconduct” of the minister to the governor for forensic verification.

Khaira also demanded that the minister be dropped from the Cabinet if the video was found genuine.

However, Khaira did not name the minister while submitting the video to the governor.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday claimed that one of Mann government’s ministers had tendered his resignation as his “obscene video” had been submitted to the Punjab governor.

Chief Minister Mann, however, said he had not received any resignation nor any such video.

