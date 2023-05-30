Himachal governor felicitates mountaineer Baljit Kaur

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday honoured famous mountaineer Baljit Kaur, a resident of Solan in Himachal Pradesh, at Raj Bhawan. He lauded her extraordinary achievements and passion in the field of mountaineering. Baljit Kaur’s mother Shanti Devi was also present on the occasion.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla felicitated renowned mountaineer Baljit Kaur, a resident of Solan, at Raj Bhavan, in Shimla on Monday. (ANI)

The governor said that it was a matter of pride for the state that Baljit Kaur has hoisted the Indian Tricolour on the highest peak of the world, Mount Everest. She has proved her talent by climbing five mountain peaks above 8,000 meters including Everest in less than a month which was inspirational to other adventure enthusiasts.

On the occasion, Baljit Kaur shared her expedition experiences with the governor. She said that Annapurna was the 10th highest peak in the world and she scaled it without oxygen support. She apprised the governor about the entire incident that happened during this period. She also expressed gratitude to the governor for inquiring about her well-being over the phone in the hospital.

