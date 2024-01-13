Govt committed to make Himachal ‘green’ state by 2026: Sukhu

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said in a statement while the government was committed to making the state a green energy state, the impacts of global warming were visible. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (ANI)

“We must take pre-emptied steps to curb the problem. The state government is committed to transforming Himachal Pradesh into a green energy state by March 31, 2026, and various measures have already been implemented, including the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Startup Yojna, providing a 50% subsidy on the purchase of e-taxis, e-buses and e-trucks,” the statement read.

The state government has achieved a historic milestone with the operationalisation of the Kiratpur-Bilaspur-Mandi-Kullu-Manali-Keylong green corridor, hosting seven electric vehicle charging stations set to be officially inaugurated shortly.

CM Sukhu in his maiden budget speech had announced to set up six green corridors statewide.

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited has established seven EV charging stations strategically locations at Ghandal, Daseran near Darlaghat, Nauni near Bilaspur, Jadol, Nerchowk Bye Pass, Kullu Opposite Bhutnath Temple Bridge and Keylong on Kiratpur-Bilaspur-Mandi-Kullu-Manali-Keylong green corridor. The electric vehicle owners travelling from Shimla towards Keylong would also benefit from the charging stations.