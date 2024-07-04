Govt doctors in Haryana to strike work from July 25

Following the non-fulfilment of their demands, government doctors in Haryana have decided to observe a two-hour pen down strike--9 am to 11 am, on July 15, thus affecting the outpatient department (OPD) services in health care institutions across the state. The doctors will also hold protest demonstration at the office of director general, health services (DGHS) on July 8. This was stated by the general secretary of Haryana civil medical services association (HCMSA) Dr Anil Yadav after a meeting of association’s state core committee on Tuesday. (IStock)

“It has been decided that in case there is no affirmative development with regards to our demands, then doctors across the state will be forced to completely shut down all the medical services including emergency care and post mortem indefinitely from July 25 onwards,’’ said a HCMSA communication to additional chief secretary, health.

The communication said that any inconvenience caused to the public or any untoward incident will be the sole responsibility of the government.

HCMSA president Dr Rajesh Khyalia said that they have been requesting the state government to intervene and resolve the demands of the doctors in an amicable manner. “The HCMSA state core committee met on July 2 to discuss the unmet demands. There is a strong resentment among members due to the insensitive and callous attitude of the government towards the pending demands of the association. After mutual agreement between government and HCMS association, the doctors had deferred their agitation six months ago. It is unfortunate that even after six months none of the issues have been resolved,’’ Dr Khyalia said.

The association president said there was a huge shortage of specialist doctors in Haryana. “We have been requesting the state government to take tangible steps to get specialists in the cadre. The doctors have to submit two bonds of a crore each for pursuing in-service post graduate courses. This bond amount is very high and it is very difficult for doctors to arrange it. Therefore, we have been demanding that the bond amount as per previous policy be restored. It was mutually agreed to reduce the bond amount,’’ Dr Khyalia said.

He added that there was a huge stagnation in the cadre as there are very less promotional avenues. “Around 95% of cadre only gets one promotion from medical officer to senior medical officer throughout their entire service. It was mutually agreed in the meeting with the health minister on January 29 that there will not be any direct recruitment at senior medical officer level in the future and service rules will be amended accordingly,” Dr Khyalia said.

Dr Yadav said the demand of specialist cadre and reducing the amount for post graduate course bond were being dealt by the government at a slow pace and are stuck in red tape.

“Proposals regarding amendment in service rules to stop direct recruitment of senior medical officers, assured career progression and grant of allowances at par with central government doctors have not even been initiated by the DGHS office,” he said.