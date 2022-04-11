Govt followed ideals of Guru Ravidas to implement development schemes: Khattar

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday that the ideology of Guru Ravidas initiated a wave of social change and development in humanity
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar addressing the concluding session of the fifth national convention organised in view of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by Sri Guru Ravidas Vishwa Mahapeeth in Kurukshetra. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 04:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday that the ideology of Guru Ravidas initiated a wave of social change and development in humanity.

Addressing the concluding session of the fifth national convention organised in view of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by Sri Guru Ravidas Vishwa Mahapeeth in Kurukshetra, the chief minister said that such great personalities were not only the gurus of any particular caste or sect, but were like guiding light for the entire human race.

He said that following the ideals of Guru Ravidas, the government worked to implement the spirit of Antyodaya and Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.

The government’s ideology is that people of all sections of the society can move forward, he said, adding that the government worked to increase the grant amount up to 80,000 for repair of houses under the Ambedkar Awas Yojana.

He said that Guru Ravidas was born 644 years ago, but his teachings are immortal and seem novel even today.

Khattar also laid the foundation stone of underground parking project to be constructed by Sri Guru Ravidas Mandir and Dharamshala Sabha.

