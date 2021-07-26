Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Govt insulting farmers, it must repeal agri laws, says Priyanka

After the Centre said it has no record of farmers who have died during the agitation at Delhi’s borders against three agri laws since 2020, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday alleged that the government has been constantly “insulting” the farmers and demanded that it must repeal the legislations
By Press Trust of India
UPDATED ON JUL 26, 2021 12:27 AM IST
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed Parliament on Friday that the government has no record of farmers who have died during the agitation at Delhi’s borders against three new farm laws since last year.

“The BJP government said in Parliament that neither had it made any effort to know farmers’ opinion on the three black agri laws nor does it have any data on how many farmers have died,” Priyanka said.

Alleging that the government was looking at the issue from the prism of its “billionaire friends”, the Congress general secretary said this government is “constantly insulting farmers”.

She made the remarks in a tweet in Hindi using a Hindi hashtag, which translated to “Take back black farm laws”.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi’s borders since November last year in protest against the three laws. Out of them, a small group of 200 farmers are now staging a protest at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi after getting special permission.

