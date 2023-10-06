Govt mulling new laws to ensure safety of citizens from natural calamities: Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that the state government was contemplating to draft new laws to ensure safety of citizens from natural calamities.

The government will make laws regarding permission for structural engineering, limit of land to withstand the weight and effective drainage system, the chief minister said, appealing people to support the government in its initiative.

He said that in order to minimise the loss of human lives and property due to the disaster, there was a need to amend the law and human approach towards the preservation of ecology as well.

The only way to prevent disasters and large-scale destructions is to respect nature and promote a lifestyle that strikes an effective balance between development and nature, the chief minister said during the inauguration of a two-day workshop on Challenges of the Geological Hazards, particularly earthquakes and landslides over western Himalayan region of Himachal Pradesh here.

He said that the state had to suffer colossal losses during the monsoon season due to floods, cloudbursts, landslides and excessive release of water at critical hours from reservoirs.

Though the state was witnessing rains since April this year, the torrential downpour during the months of July and August caused heavy loss to precious lives and both public and private property across the state. He asserted that the human greed and exploitation of our environs was among various other reasons behind the devastation.

He said that the Centre has given permission for setting up two doppler radars in Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur which would help in early warning detection of weather.

The chief minister stressed on constructing tunnels to avoid incidents of frequent landslides in hilly regions. He emphasised to identify the places where incidents of landslides were being observed repeatedly, adding that effective steps should be taken to address the bottle-necks.

Govt to enhance incentive to those adopting family planning after one daughter

The chief minister announced to enhance the incentive to the family which adopts family planning after having one daughter to ₹2 lakh from the existing from existing from existing ₹35,000 under the Indira Gandhi Balika Suraksha Yojna. Similarly, the incentive amount for family planning after two daughters will be increased from existing ₹25 thousand to ₹1 lakh.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day capacity-building workshop on Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC & PNDT) Act 1994 here.

The chief minister also launched the ‘online registration system’ for registering Sonography machines under the PC & PNDT Act. The applicants can register from anywhere at their convenience.

“Today girls were participating enthusiastically in every field and bringing laurels to the nation and the state as well. They are emerging leaders in every field and marching forward with confidence,” said Sukhu.

He said that block-level institutions are being strengthened as six specialist doctors each have been posted in the 36 assembly constituencies and soon specialist doctors will also be appointed in 32 left out institutions.

He honoured Bharmour block of Chamba district, Nankhadi block of Shimla district and Janjheli block of Mandi district for educating the society for curbing the instances of female feticide.

CM releases brochure of Shimla Flying Festival

Chief minister Sukhu released the brochure of Shimla Flying Festival-2023, which is being organised jointly by the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Department and ‘The Glide Inn’ organisation at Junga near Shimla from October 12-15.

The CM said that the tourism activities in the state were hindered badly and the state suffered huge losses due to heavy rains, landslides and floods for almost three months during the monsoon season. He said that the state government worked on a war footing to recover from the natural calamity.

“As of now, when life is coming back to normal with all communication networks restored, we intend to start tourism activities in a big way and welcome tourists to enjoy all sorts of activities and adventure sports” he said.

