News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Govt mulling to increase marriage age of women from 18 to 21: Sukhu

Govt mulling to increase marriage age of women from 18 to 21: Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Nov 24, 2023 08:56 AM IST

Sukhu, while presiding over the annual prize distribution function of the Portmore Model Girls school, said that foreseeing the challenges in the education sector, particularly after the Covid pandemic and surfacing modern digital technologies, the state government also looking to being reforms in the education sector

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday that the state government was mulling to increase the marriage for women from 18 to 21 years.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)
Sukhu, while presiding over the annual prize distribution function of the Portmore Model Girls school, said that foreseeing the challenges in the education sector, particularly after the Covid pandemic and surfacing modern digital technologies, the state government also looking to being reforms in the education sector.

He said that the 10 best performing schools at the state-level and five schools at district-level would be selected for rewards.

It has been decided that the school authorities, together will the school management committee, will be authorised for the selection of smart uniforms for the students. To ensure the overall development of the students and quality education, Rajiv Gandhi day-boarding schools were being opened in the state in a phased manner.

