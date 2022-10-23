Govt must stop Ram Rahim’s activities: SGPC chief

Strongly objecting to controversial self-styled godman and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s announcement of opening a dera in Sunam, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday demanded the state government to put an immediate stop on his activities, saying that his character is ‘anti-social’ and his move may spoil the peaceful atmosphere of Punjab.

Dhami said that Ram Rahim is convicted in rape and murder cases and is also the main accused in sacrilege cases.

He demanded the Centre and the state government to stop Ram Rahim’s online speeches during his ongoing 40-day parole.

The announcement by this controversial person to open a dera in Punjab has hurt the Sikh sentiments and this may spoil the peaceful atmosphere of Punjab, Dhami said, adding that the Punjab government should play its role responsibly on “this very serious matter and resolve that no branch of dera Sirsa is established in Punjab.”

“The character of dera Sirsa head Gurmeet Ram Rahim is anti-social and the charges leveled against him are heinous,” Dhami said.

Stating that any activity of Ram Rahim in Punjab will not be accepted, the SGPC president said that the Sikh mentality is being hurt repeatedly by paroles granted to him and the announcement of opening a dera in Sunam was a conspiracy against the community.