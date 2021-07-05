Govt panel backs red-category industry in Mohali’s Sector 101

Ruling out objections by residents of several villages near Sector 101, where the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is acquiring 500 acres of land to set up an industrial sector, a three-member committee has decided to assign it the red category, though recommending strict adherence to norms set by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

The Centre has developed the criteria of categorisation of industrial sectors based on their pollution load. The red category industrial sectors, with pollution index of 60 and above, are the most polluting. The other categories, in the ascending order of pollution load are white (up to 20), green (21-40) and orange (41-59).

In November last year, GMADA had issued a public notice inviting objections from residents over the amendment in the master plan of the area to change the category from green to red. During a public hearing in March this year, the locals had unanimously objected to the change, following which a three-member committee was constituted.

The committee comprised principal secretary, industries, Punjab; chairman, PPCB; and director, town and country planning. It will be submitting its report to the minister for housing and urban development, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, for approval, and later the report will be tabled in the board of directors’ meeting scheduled this month.

A senior officer of the industry department, who did not wish to be named, said as Sector 101 is located near the airport, many multinational companies are interested in setting up their units there. The committee has recommended to categorise the industrial sector as red, as suggested by the PPCB, with strict adherence to all PPCB norms, the officer said.

While GMADA has already started the social impact assessment to acquire 500 acres of land for industry in Sector 101, no decision has been taken to acquire land in Sector 103 as yet.

Gurpreet Singh, sarpanch of Durali village that is located near Sector 101, said that according to the master plan of 2005, both Sectors 101 and 103 fall under the green category.

“We have already given in writing not to change the master plan of the area, as all villages are located in close proximity to the sector. It will impact the health of villagers. We will not accept this and will hold protest,” he said.

Bhagat Ram, sarpanch of Saneta village that is located near Sector 103, said: “Though GMADA is still to decide on acquisition here, we will not allow any red category industry to come up in the sector.”