Govt policies have pushed Himachal into financial crisis: Jai Ram

Launching a scathing attack on the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in the state, leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said, “The government’s policies have pushed the state into a deep financial crisis”. Launching a scathing attack on the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in the state, leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said, “The government’s policies have pushed the state into a deep financial crisis”. (ANI File)

Speaking to the media after returning from New Delhi, Thakur said he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and apprised him in detail about the prevailing economic situation in the state. He said a visit by the Prime Minister to Himachal Pradesh is likely soon, adding that “extensive discussions were held on all key issues, the results of which will be visible shortly.”

Talking to the media on assembly premises, Thakur held the Sukhu government responsible for the deteriorating fiscal health of the state. He rejected the state government’s allegations that the Centre was withholding funds, asserting that constructive engagement with the Union government was possible if approached properly.

Raising the issue of government expenditure, Thakur accused the state government of misusing public funds by extending “state guest” hospitality to Congress leaders from across the country while claiming that the state treasury is empty. He cited instances of prolonged stays by party functionaries in Shimla and alleged that around ₹30 lakh was spent within two days on hosting legislators from Haryana.

Jai Ram misleading people regarding state’s financial condition: Vinay

In a scathing attack, state Congress president Vinay Kumar has accused former CM Jai Ram Thakur of “misleading” the people regarding the financial condition of the state.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Vinay said that the current financial condition of the state is the legacy of the previous BJP government.

Vinay Kumar through his statement dismissed Jai Ram Thakur’s statement claiming that the state was moving toward a financial emergency, as completely baseless.

He said, “The Congress government of the state had inherited a debt of more than ₹70,000 crore and liabilities of employees of more than ₹10,000 crore. Despite this, the state government, along with settling the liabilities of the employees, also completed the relief work of damages due to natural disaster in the state. Despite not getting any relief from the Centre, the affected families were rehabilitated”.

Speaking on Jai Ram Thakur’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “It would have been better if he had requested the Prime Minister to restore the state’s revenue deficit grant and release the ₹15,000 crore announced by him, reminding him of the disaster relief announcement”.