Govt school clerk dies by suicide in Panipat

: A 36-year-old clerk at a government senior secondary school allegedly hanged himself to death in the school’s staff room in Ugran Kheri village of Panipat district, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Vijender Kumar, a resident of Jodhan Kalan village of Panipat and he was posted in Ugra Kheri school for the past two and a half years.

His body was spotted hanging with the ceiling fan of the staff room by students. The school principal said that she did not know much about him as she has joined on September 7.

The police team with FSL experts reached the school and the body was taken to civil hospital, Panipat for post-mortem examination.

As per the statement of the school’s peon, Vijender had come to the school in the evening on Sunday and told him that he wants to complete his pending work and he has to work at night.

The police said that the body has been handed over to the family members after post-mortem and investigation is going on.