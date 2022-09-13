Govt school clerk dies by suicide in Panipat
The clerk’s body was spotted hanging with the ceiling fan of the staff room of government school by students
: A 36-year-old clerk at a government senior secondary school allegedly hanged himself to death in the school’s staff room in Ugran Kheri village of Panipat district, police said on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Vijender Kumar, a resident of Jodhan Kalan village of Panipat and he was posted in Ugra Kheri school for the past two and a half years.
His body was spotted hanging with the ceiling fan of the staff room by students. The school principal said that she did not know much about him as she has joined on September 7.
The police team with FSL experts reached the school and the body was taken to civil hospital, Panipat for post-mortem examination.
As per the statement of the school’s peon, Vijender had come to the school in the evening on Sunday and told him that he wants to complete his pending work and he has to work at night.
The police said that the body has been handed over to the family members after post-mortem and investigation is going on.
India vs Aus T20 tie in Mohali: Fans return home disappointed amid confusion over ticket sales
Hundreds of fans who arrived at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium on Monday went home disappointed as they were unable to purchase tickets for the India vs Australia T20 game on September 20. The fans were left confused as online ticket sales for all enclosures and blocks, except the student block, started on Monday. For other blocks, tickets can be purchased on the Paytm and Paytm Insider Apps and www.insider.in.
MHA recommends CBI probe into Sonali Phogat’s death
The Union home ministry on Monday recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, officials said. The home ministry asked the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to get the case probed by the CBI, an official privy to the development said. The MHA's move came after Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah requesting a CBI probe into the case.
Weapons recovery| Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria sent to 10-day Mohali police remand
Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was produced before the Kharar court on Monday, from where he was sent to 10-day police remand. He was brought on a production warrant from Jalandhar. On Friday, around 4pm, the Kharar police had put up a blockade near a school in the city after a tip-off that a black colored BMW car with illegal weapons was coming from Chandigarh to Kharar.
Chandigarh MC to allocate sites to 2,608 vendors
The town vending committee of Chandigarh municipal corporation on Monday approved allocation of new vending sites for 2,608 registered vendors under the non-essential service providers' category. The committee also gave approval for exemption of monthly street vending fee for the month of May 2021. At a meeting chaired by municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra, the committee also decided to provide basic amenities at the vending zones, including drinking water facility, light and toilets.
Khedan Watan Punjab Deyan 2022: Minister inaugurates games in Mohali
Punjab minister of tourism and culture affair Anmol Gagan Mann on Monday inaugurated district-level games under “Khedan Watan Punjab Deyan 2022” at the multi-purpose sports stadium in Sector 78, Mohali. Sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said that the success of these games can be estimated from the fact that as 4,200 players have registered from the Dera Bassi block alone. On this occasion, Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa also congratulated the participating players, coaches and their teachers.
