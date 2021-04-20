Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Govt schools in Chandigarh to function with 50% staff till April 30
chandigarh news

Govt schools in Chandigarh to function with 50% staff till April 30

The UT education department order states that teaching or non-teaching staff won’t be allowed to go out of town without permission
By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 12:23 AM IST
No offline exams will be conducted without the prior approval of the UT district education officer. (Representational photo)

Following the Chandigarh administration’s order to allow 50% of the staff to come to offices, the UT education department has issued directions along similar lines for all government and aided educational institutes, including schools and colleges, in the city.

The order issued by education secretary SS Gill has asked schools to function with 50% of both teaching and non-teaching staff till April 30. The school heads will prepare a roster chart for this and the staff won’t be allowed to go out of station without permission. In case of emergency, extra staff can be called, the order states.

It adds that the heads of the institutes will have to attend office on a regular basis, while no offline exams will be conducted in schools without the prior approval of the UT district education officer.

PU offices to work at half strength too

Panjab University has decided that its offices will also function with 50% staff strength till April 30.

The decision has been taken in view of the recent surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh. All the heads of the departments have been asked to prepare a roster in such a way that routine as well as examination-related work, senate election and other time-bound assignments may not suffer.

Moreover, officers at the level of superintendents and above have been asked to attend work on a daily basis with scattered timings.

