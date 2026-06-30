Govt seeks explanation from official after ‘Polio Free Pakistan’ pamphlet circulated in Rajouri

Following the circulation of a misleading pamphlet bearing the slogan “Polio Free Pakistan” in Rajouri, the authorities have sought an urgent explanation from Kandi block medical officer (BMO).

The advertisement related to the IPPI Programme, 2026, was circulated on social media and WhatsApp groups, creating the impression that it had been officially issued or endorsed by the office of the Kandi BMO. (File)

The order was issued by the Rajouri chief medical officer (CMO), seeking an urgent explanation from the Kandi officer within a day.

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In an official communication shot to the BMO, the CMO said, “It has come to the notice of this office that an advertisement/IEC pamphlet relating to the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI) Programme, 2026, is being widely circulated through various social media platforms and WhatsApp groups. The said IEC material prominently bears the name and designation of the BMO, Kandi, thereby creating an impression that the same has been officially issued, approved, or endorsed by your office.”

“Upon scrutiny of the said IEC material, it has been observed that it contains the logo of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) and displays the slogan “Polio Free Pakistan”, which has no relevance whatsoever to any official programme, campaign, or communication of the health & medical education department, Government of Jammu & Kashmir, or the ministry of health & family welfare, Government of India,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The CMO’s order further stated that the inclusion of such content and logo was prima facie unauthorised, misleading, and capable of creating confusion among the general public regarding official government health initiatives. “It has further been reported that the said IEC material has been circulated on social media by Ayub Lone, community health officer, thereby giving it wider public circulation”, it read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CMO’s order further stated that the inclusion of such content and logo was prima facie unauthorised, misleading, and capable of creating confusion among the general public regarding official government health initiatives. “It has further been reported that the said IEC material has been circulated on social media by Ayub Lone, community health officer, thereby giving it wider public circulation”, it read. {{/usCountry}}

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The matter has been viewed with utmost seriousness by the sub-divisional administration, Kandi, the district administration, Rajouri, and the health & family welfare department, district Rajouri.

Failure to furnish a satisfactory explanation within the stipulated period shall constrain this office to presume that you have no explanation to offer in the matter. In such an event, this office shall proceed to examine the matter on the basis of the available records, and appropriate action, if warranted under the applicable rules and regulations, shall be initiated against the BMO,” it read further,

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The advertisement related to the IPPI Programme, 2026, was circulated on social media and WhatsApp groups, creating the impression that it had been officially issued or endorsed by the office of the Kandi BMO.

The pamphlet also carried the name and designation of the BMO, now under scrutiny. The logo and slogan were termed prima facie unauthorised, misleading and capable of creating public confusion regarding official government health initiatives.