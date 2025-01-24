Menu Explore
Govt will give 2 lakh jobs in 5 years on merit: CM Saini

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jan 25, 2025 05:22 AM IST

This government has given jobs to 1 lakh 71 thousand youth in the last 10 years, he said, while adding that along with the jobs, the government has implemented various schemes to establish their own employment.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that the state government will provide 2 lakh government jobs to the youth on the basis of merit in the next 5 years.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that the state government will provide 2 lakh government jobs to the youth on the basis of merit in the next 5 years.
Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that the state government will provide 2 lakh government jobs to the youth on the basis of merit in the next 5 years. (Sourced)

This government has given jobs to 1 lakh 71 thousand youth in the last 10 years, he said, while adding that along with the jobs, the government has implemented various schemes to establish their own employment.

Saini was speaking at the 51st annual golden jubilee function organised at IGN College in Dhanaura of Ladwa town in Kurukshetra.

At the occasion, the CM announced a grant of 21 lakh to the educational institution and also released a souvenir on the golden jubilee of the college.

Lt Gen SK Saini, president of the governing body Pawan Garg and principal Kushal Pal were also present.

During his address, the CM said that IGN College was established in the year 1974 to educate the youth in rural areas. In this historical journey of 50 years, the educational institute has worked to make thousands of students good citizens.

He said that his government opened 79 colleges to provide higher education to the youth, of which 32 colleges have been built only for girls.

Moreover, Saini said that now a government college has been established within every 20 km radius in the state and 13 new universities have been established.

