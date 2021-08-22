Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Govt will pay insurance scheme premium for 3.24 lakh women: Dushyant
chandigarh news

Govt will pay insurance scheme premium for 3.24 lakh women: Dushyant


By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 01:20 AM IST
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Singh Chautala (HT PHOTO)

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said the state government has decided to deposit about 40-lakh premium of ‘Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana’ from ‘Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana’ to help the women of self-help groups associated with the ‘Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission’. About 3.25 lakh women will benefit from this decision, he said. Dushyant, who holds the portfolio of rural development, said the economic condition of the rural women has been affected during the pandemic. He said about 4.91 lakh women are associated with Mission in the state and about 1.64 lakh have got themselves covered under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana for a premium of only 12 per annum. Under this plan, there is a risk cover of 2 lakh in case of death or total disability, and 1 lakh in case of partial disability. HTC

