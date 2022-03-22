Govt will root out corruption, eliminate mafias, says Guv

Chandigarh: In his address during the inaugural session of the 16th Vidhan Sabha, Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday reiterated the government’s commitment to establish the rule of law, root out corruption and drug menace, provide quality education and affordable health services to the people of the state.

He also spoke of good governance, eradicating transport monopoly, liquor and sand mafias.

Congratulating the new government, the governor said, “The people’s mandate has proved that a new governance approach is evolving as they want a government whose policy outcomes are responsive to their concerns,” he added.

“In the past five years, there has been a disconnect between the people and the government. Those in power became inaccessible. But that’s not the case now. My government will hear out one and all and also reach out to the poorest of poor,” he said.

The governor announced to “meticulously protect” the borders and “thoroughly investigate” all cases of bomb blast, sacrilege and gang activities in the state.

The state is under a debt of ₹3.5 lakh crore, he pointed, adding that it is a cause of worry.

The state government will make all efforts to remedy the situation.

Purohit announced plans to replicate the AAP’s Delhi government scheme of mohalla clinics in the state as ‘pind and ward-clinics’ and a scheme on the pattern of ‘farishtey’ scheme in the capital.

Apart from announcing free treatment for road accident victims in any hospital, the Governor assured teachers -- working on a monthly salary of ₹10,000 for 18 years -- of regularising their services and imparting them training in foreign land.

On the power situation, he said the previous government had resorted to false propaganda of cheaper power in Punjab as compared to the rest of the country and false claims of waiver of all domestic bill arrears.

The government will give 300 units of free electricity to each household, which means 80% households would get free power. “It will take two to three years to provide round-the-clock power to the state,” he said.

Also, ₹1,000 will be given to women. He also promised to enhance compensation for crop loss in proportion to production cost, saying compensation will be credited into the account of each affected farmer and labourer by April 30. Announcing to launch a special plan for agriculture and animal husbandry shortly, the Governor said that paddy stubble will be used for power generation, card board and agro-based industries, the state will be made a seed hub and crop diversification encouraged.

Concluding his address, the governor said the aim is to make Punjab number 1 state in the country.

