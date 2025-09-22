Search
Mon, Sept 22, 2025
Govt’s apathy causes 99% of C-grade apples to go waste, says Mehbooba

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 07:26 am IST

Mufti said that horticulture sustains over 7 lakh families, generates annual revenues of ₹5,000–6,000 crore, and contributes nearly 8–9% of J&K’s GDP

Peoples Democratic Party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday condemned the National Conference-led government alleging that 99% of this year’s C-grade apple produce has gone waste due to the government’s failure to implement the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS).

Accusing NC government of deliberate neglect, Mufti, in a statement, said: “For decades, NC governments treated horticulture as an afterthought. By failing to implement MIS this year, they have allowed nearly the entire stock of low-grade fruit almost 99% to rot or go to waste. Growers already struggling with repeated highway closures, natural calamities, and rising costs have been pushed to the brink.”

Fruit growers have suffered huge losses this year after the closure of the NH for around four weeks due to rains and landslides washing away a portion of the road in Udhampur.

She stressed that this inaction reflects not just inefficiency but apathy towards the backbone of J&K’s economy. “Fruit growers are not asking for charity. They demand fairness, continuity of MIS, and guaranteed access to markets. NC’s neglect has endangered an entire community and weakened the rural economy,” she asserted.

Mufti urged the NC-led administration to immediately revive and expand MIS, ensure unhindered truck movement on the Srinagar–Jammu highway, and treat horticulture as a permanent pillar of J&K’s economic policy, not as an afterthought.

Recalling steps taken during the tenure of her late father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s, Mehbooba said, “He waived toll tax on fruit transportation, set up mandis across districts for better market access, introduced MIS to purchase C-grade apples so growers were not forced into distress sales, and launched the high-density plantation scheme to modernise horticulture and enhance productivity.”

Follow Us On