Govt’s prime concern is to restore highway: Omar

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that the prime concern of his government was to restore the Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH-44) at the earliest and assess the widespread damage for compensation to the affected people. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah at the Kela Morh area of Ramban Monday. (ANI)

Omar was in Kela Morh, a few kilometres from the Ramban district headquarters along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Omar said, “Our prime concern is to restore the highway at the earliest and assess the losses for compensation to the affected people.”

He, however, hastened to call it a “national disaster”. “It is not a national disaster...it is a localised one,” he responded to a question. He said the district administration had been directed to assess the damage and submit a detailed report.

The chief minister also said that the vehicle buried under the debris will have to be retrieved and those damaged fully have to be condemned and remaining, which can be driven again, shall have to be repaired.

“At the same time, we may need to re-align the affected stretch of the highway,” he said.

Earlier the day, the CM was in Srinagar said had announced that he will visit Ramban later in the day and hold a review meeting with officials there.

Omar told reporters in Srinagar that after assessment the families affected from flash floods will be provided relief from PM’s Relief fund and other resources available with the J&K government and after rain and floods the priority is restoration of the national highway and helping people affected from the flash floods.

Omar said that deputy CM and two local legislators on Sunday visited the spot. “People of the affected areas will be provided adequate relief and compensation,” he said, adding that nobody will be allowed to do black marketing and the police has been asked to take stern action against the violators. He also urged the people to report any such incident to the authorities.

Meanwhile, Kashmir divisional commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said there is no shortage of essentials in the Valley. “We have adequate stocks of petrol, diesel, LPG and the national highway restoration will take three or four days and the climate is also showing good improvement.”

Farooq urges Centre to provide assistance to affected people

Meanwhile, the National Conference president Farooq Abdullah termed the flash floods and landslides in Ramban as a “natural disaster” and called for the relocation and rehabilitation of the affected families. He urged the Centre to step in and provide immediate assistance to the affected people.

“It is a big l disaster and I am hopeful that the Government of India and the Prime Minister will take note of it and provide maximum assistance to the affected people. It is actually a natural disaster. A whole village has come down the hill”, he said. “The National Highway has been affected. Had there been a direct train from Jammu to Srinagar today, it could have been used for ferrying people,” he added.

Mufti attributes calamity to unplanned blasting of hills

Earlier during the day, Peoples Democratic Party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti attributed the natural calamity in Ramban to unplanned blasting of hills and rampant felling of trees for roads and other projects. She also appealed to the government and Centre to provide immediate relief to the affected people.