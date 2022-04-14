Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GPS Moti Nagar sets up computer labs, new teaching programme

A new teaching programme about computers named Bhagwan Mahavir computer program was started, under which a permanent computer teacher was appointed for students at GPS Moti Nagar
Published on Apr 14, 2022 11:38 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A new computer program in the name of Lord Mahavira was inaugurated in GPS Moti Nagar, Sector 39, Chandigarh road on Thursday.

With the help of SS Jain Sabha, a new program about computers named Bhagwan Mahavir computer program was started, under which a permanent computer teacher was appointed for students.

“The Sabha will bear all the expenses of running the program including teacher’s salary,” Sekhon said.

Headmaster Sukhdhir Singh Sekhon said a few philanthropists set up two computer labs in the school where students would be able to utilise the facilities provided by the department in a better way.

Mangat-2 block primary education officer Asha Rani, meanwhile, said the GPS, Moti Nagar, would be the first school in the state where a private computer teacher would teach students free of cost.

