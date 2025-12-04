Graft case: CBI files chargesheet against suspended Punjab Police DIG HS Bhullar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against suspended Punjab Police DIG HS Bhullar, 50 days after registering a corruption case against him. Suspended Punjab Police DIG HS Bhullar

Bhullar and his aide Kirshanu Sharda were arrested on October 16 by the CBI following a complaint lodged by a Fatehgarh Sahib-based scrap dealer.

As per the chargesheet, the officer, who was then posted in Ropar as DIG, demanded a ₹5 lakh bribe and monthly illegal gratification through his middleman for ‘settling’ an FIR registered against the complainant and ensuring that no further coercive or adverse police action was taken against his business.

The chargesheet has been under Section 13(2) (and Section 13 (1) (b) (criminal misconduct by a public servant intentionally enriching themselves illicitly during their term of office) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The CBI had recovered ₹7.36 crore cash from the residence of Bhullar at Chandigarh, along with high-value jewellery valued at ₹2,32,07,686, luxury items, high-end vehicles and substantial bank balances/fixed deposits.

Subsequently, the CBI had also registered a case of disproportionate assets against Bhullar, who is presently in judicial custody.

According to the official privy of the development, the chargesheet contains records of two mobile phones of the accused DIG, which were seized at the time of his arrest.

The CBI had also included extensive chats/communications between the accused and co-accused. Several chats suggest a pattern to influence judicial officers and decisions, it has been stated. Soon after the corruption case was registered, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau also stepped in and registered a case of disproportionate assets against the suspended DIG.