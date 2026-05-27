Graft case: Fresh non-bailable warrant out against Punjab VB chief’s reader

A special CBI court on Monday declined to initiate proclamation proceedings against OP Singh Rana, reader to Punjab Vigilance Bureau chief director Sharad Satya Chauhan, wanted in a ₹13-lakh bribery case.

Special CBI judge Bhawna Jain observed that Rana’s conduct prima facie suggested he was evading arrest and concealing himself. (Getty Images/Purestock)

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Instead, the court issued a fresh non-bailable warrant against him, observing that his anticipatory bail plea was scheduled to come up before the Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had sought proceedings under Section 84 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), arguing that Rana was deliberately evading arrest despite being aware of the non-bailable warrant issued against him on May 12 and the dismissal of his anticipatory bail plea by the trial court on May 21.

The agency told the court that Rana had neither joined the investigation nor surrendered before the court or the investigating agency. It further submitted that despite “sincere and continuous efforts” by investigators, the warrant against him could not be executed.

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{{^usCountry}} Special CBI judge Bhawna Jain observed that Rana’s conduct prima facie suggested he was evading arrest and concealing himself. However, considering that his anticipatory bail application was pending before the high court and listed for hearing the next day, the court held that “the interest of justice would prevail” if a fresh non-bailable warrant was issued instead of immediately initiating proclamation proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Special CBI judge Bhawna Jain observed that Rana’s conduct prima facie suggested he was evading arrest and concealing himself. However, considering that his anticipatory bail application was pending before the high court and listed for hearing the next day, the court held that “the interest of justice would prevail” if a fresh non-bailable warrant was issued instead of immediately initiating proclamation proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

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In the same case, the court also sent businessmen Ankit Wadhwa, Raghav Goyal and Vikas Goyal to 14-day judicial custody. They have been directed to be produced before the court again on June 6 through video conferencing.

According to the proceedings, Ankit Wadhwa and Raghav Goyal were produced virtually from custody, while Vikas Goyal, currently admitted to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, joined the hearing through a WhatsApp video call facilitated by jail authorities.

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The court also took on record video recordings and sealed materials related to searches conducted by the CBI under provisions of the BNSS and ordered the material to be kept in safe custody.