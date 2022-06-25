Graft charges: Jammu and Kashmir government orders premature retirement of 9 employees
: The L-G’s administration on Friday ordered the premature retirement of nine employees of the housing and urban development department under Article 226(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Regulations on charges of corruption.
The charges against the officers were confirmed by the departmental committees and upheld by the designated review committee under Article 226(2), include misappropriation of funds, falsification of records and raising fake bills, allowing illegal constructions, committing financial irregularities and making illegal appointments, during their tenure in various urban local bodies, said a top official.
Most of the officials have faced probes by the Anti-Corruption Bureau and were also suspended.
Article 226(2) of the J&K Civil Services Regulations, 1956 allows the government employees to be retired in “public interest” upon completing 22 years of qualifying service or attaining 48 years of age.
The Article is essentially meant to help in the removal of deadwood from the government.
“The employees are retired with a three months’ notice or three months of pay. However, they retain pensionary benefits,” he said.
The nine employees of the housing and urban development department who face premature retirement include Mehraj-ud-din Buja, in-charge senior building officer, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, who as head assistant revenue section, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, was arrested by Vigilance Organisation, Kashmir, in a trap case, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Malik, who during his posting as in charge of EO Municipal Council, Anantnag, was involved in misappropriation, irregularities in financial transactions, illegal constructions, gross negligence and misconduct; Shabir Ahmad Wani, assistant sanitation officer, MC, Shopian, who during his posting as in-charge CEO Municipal Council, Anantnag, was involved in misappropriation, illegal constructions, Irregularities in financial transactions, gross negligence, and misconduct; Zakir All, sanitary supervisor, MC, Doda, Abdul Latief, head assistant, MC, Banihal and Sukesh Kumar, senior assistant, MC, Doda were involved in financial mismanagement by the withdrawal of fictitious bills against the non-existing safaiwallas.
The other three employees of the housing and urban development department ousted for alleged corruption are Gowhar All Tugoo, in-charge secretary, directorate of urban local bodies, Kashmir, was involved in cases regarding illegal appointments and financial irregularities made during his tenure at MC, Sopore, Shagufta Fazil, secretary, directorate of urban local bodies, Kashmir, who was found involved in embezzlement and unauthorised withdrawal of TA and 7th Pay Commission arrears and Thakur Dass, electrician, Municipal Committee, Reasi, was involved in a huge case of embezzlement of funds and financial mismanagement.
-
As part of our 'Walled City dictionary' series that explores the names of Old Delhi places. Despite being a mere courtesan, Anarkali dares Emperor Akbar with a spunky dance. Golcha cinema, in Daryaganj, is screening the digitally coloured version of the classic Mughal-e-Azam. The single-screen hall shut down six years ago (last movie screened was Kahani 2). Golcha came up in 1954. The theatre is now a ghost of its recent past.
-
Jammu and Kashmir to host G20 summit next year, 5-member panel formed
The Jammu and Kashmir government has constituted a five-member high-powered panel for overall coordination of G20 meetings to be held in the union territory next year. Acting upon a communique from the Union ministry of external affairs dated June 4, the principal secretary to the J&K government, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi accorded sanction for the constitution of the five-member panel.
-
NIA conducts searches in Jalalabad bomb blast case
The National Investigation Agency on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations in Punjab in the last year's Jalalabad bomb blast case. The NIA conducted searches at 6 locations in the districts of Ferozepur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran and digital devices (mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, DVRs) , ammunition and other incriminating documents/materials were seized.
-
‘Last time this happened in 1992’: Omar on Jammu and Kashmir assembly missing Prez poll
Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said that after the Independence of the country, only for the second time assembly members from J&K can't take part in the presidential elections scheduled for next month. Earlier in 1992, when militancy was at its peak and J&K was under Governor's rule, the erstwhile state had no assembly then so legislators from J&K couldn't participate in the elections for the country's President.
-
Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, L-G Manoj Sinha reviews security scenario
With barely six days to go for the annual Amarnath Yatra, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the security arrangements and preparations for the ensuing pilgrimage at a unified command meeting in Srinagar on Thursday, said officials here. The meeting was attended by the chief secretary and senior security officers from the home department, J&K Police, army, intelligence agencies, CRPF, and others. It will conclude on August 11 on the festival of Raksha Bandhan.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics