Graft: Executive engineer among two held in Ambala Cantt

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested two engineers of the postal department in Ambala Cantt for taking money from a contractor to release his payments
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh/ambala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 01:20 AM IST
In another case, a junior engineer posted with Central Public Works Department in Chandigarh was held for graft.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two engineers of the postal department in Ambala Cantt and another of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) in Chandigarh in two separate cases of graft, officials said on Monday.

The accused in the first case have been identified as executive engineer Alok Saxena and assistant engineer (civil) Kul Bhushan of the postal civil subdivision, Ambala Cantt.

The case was registered on the complaint of a contractor. He alleged that after completion of the work on two buildings in Kaithal, he met Bhushan at his office to request the releasing of the pending payment of 94,000. It was alleged the assistant engineer sought 10,000 bribe to release the amount.

The CBI laid a trap and caught Bhushan while accepting the bribe. Further probe revealed that he was to share the amount with Saxena, who was subsequently arrested. Searches were also conducted at properties owned by the premises in Ambala and Delhi.

JE held in Chandigarh

In the other case, the accused has been identified as junior engineer Akshay Kumar, who was posted with the CPWD in Chandigarh. Kumar for allegedly caught accepting 55,000 from a CPWD contractor.

The contractor had sought the payment of 14 lakh dues after completing the renovation of a gym and creche at the AG office, Punjab, in Sector 17, Chandigarh.

All the three officials were produced before the CBI court in Panchkula and sent to judicial custody.

