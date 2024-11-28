Grannies on the greens: Age just another number for senior women golfers at Punjab Open

At 88, Gurbirinder Johal shows no signs of slowing down. When the veteran golfer steps on the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) course, with a competitive spirit up her sleeve, it is impossible to ignore her electrifying energy. Gurbirinder Johal (in blue), 88, the oldest golfer at the championship, with Rima Dhillon, 62, lady captain at Chandigarh Golf Club. (Sant Arora/HT)

On a sunny Wednesday afternoon at the CGC greens on Day 2 of the 30th Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Championship, the story was no different.

As the oldest golfer in this year’s edition, Gurbirinder reflected on the journey that started five decades ago when her husband introduced her to golf.

“It’s been a part of my life ever since. My husband was an employee with the UT horticulture department that used to look after the club greens. Our children Amandeep Johal and Parneet Johal also became avid golfers. I feel more enthusiastic about the tournament with each passing year,” she said with a smile, recalling the days when she founded the CGC’s ladies section and helped establish the tournament three decades ago.

With four championship titles under her belt, Gurbirinder, with her upright stance, remains as competitive as ever, inspiring generations of golfers, young and old alike.

Not only Gurbirinder, many other senior women golfers are also stepping up to the challenge at this year’s championship — competing in the super senior challenge and golden girl categories.

Multiple surgeries have not deterred 70-year-old Harinder Grewal’s golfing spirit. (Sant Arora/HT)

Both categories are packed with fierce competitors like 82-year-old Dr Pramila Chari, a retired PGIMER doctor, and 70-year-old Harinder Grewal, the lady captain at Panchkula Golf Club.

Harinder, who has undergone twin knee surgeries and a hip surgery, refuses to let anything hold her back from the course.

“My love for golf began in 2007 when my army officer husband got transferred to Meerut. I started enjoying the sport so much that I began competing in several tournaments, bagging many titles. Despite multiple surgeries, I can’t stay away. I don’t have a perfect stance, but I manage, and that’s all that matters,” shared Harinder.

In fact, the ladies section of the Panchkula Golf Club is also going to organise their first Panchkula Ladies Open on December 4-5, with 84 women golfers set to compete in various categories.

Brigadier HPS Dhillon, officiating as a referee at the 30th Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Championship, lauded the senior golfers’ resilience: “It’s amazing to see senior golfers competing alongside youngsters, even as young as 9 or 10. Age is truly no barrier, and it’s clear that golf has become a passion for women of all ages, thanks to Indian female golfers like Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar.”

Rima Dhillon, the 62-year-old lady captain at CGC, underscored how senior women’s participation has made the tournament special.

“For them, golf is a way of life. Their spirit is unmatched, and it has become a ritual to see them return every year. Dr Pramila and Gurbirinder share a friendly banter when they compete in the same category. We are proud of this culture and legacy,” said Dhillon, who was an avid birdwatcher in Patiala during her teens, before she fell in love with golf.