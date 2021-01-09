Granthi’s son killed in accident at Punjab MLA Hostel in Chandigarh

A 23-year-old youth was killed after his car rammed into a drop gate at Punjab MLA Hostel in Sector 4, Chandigarh, late on Thursday night.

Identified as Anant Gurpal Singh, he was the youngest son of Baba Pritpal Singh, granthi at Gurdwara Gur Sagar Sahib near Sukhna Lake. He had completed his graduation and was involved in sewa at the gurdwara, said people known to the family.

Anant was returning home from market around 10pm when the accident took place. The drop gate, which is pulled down only during protests, was open. Anant is suspected to have lost control of the vehicle before ramming it into the drop gate’s base.

A police control room vehicle rushed him to the PGIMER, but he succumbed during treatment.

Police said the car’s air bags had opened due to the collision, and there was no major external injuries, though some blood was found on the driver’s seat. Police have impounded the vehicle, and initiated inquest proceedings.

The family is waiting for Anant’s sister, who is married and stays abroad, to reach the city before performing the last rites.