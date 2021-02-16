IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Greater Mohali development authority sells 45% sites in e-auction
Greater Mohali development authority sells 45% sites in e-auction
Greater Mohali development authority sells 45% sites in e-auction
chandigarh news

Greater Mohali development authority sells 45% sites in e-auction

Earns 544 crore against total reserve price of 794 crore after finding buyers for 31 out of 70 sites; all commercial sites sold at Aerocity
READ FULL STORY
By Hillary Victor, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:48 PM IST

After a torrid time over the past year, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) saw nearly half of its properties, both commercial and residential, finding buyers in a 15-day e-auction that concluded on Monday evening.The authority sold 31 of the 70 sites on auction, and earned 544 crore against the total reserve price of 794 crore. All commercial sites were sold at Aerocity

In the previous auction held in December last year, out of 78 properties, only 10 were sold for 134 crore.

A commercial site of 10.2 acres in Aerocity went for 310 crore against the reserve price of 305 crore, while a residential plot of 1,000 square yards in Sector 78 went for 5.55 crore against the reserve price of 3.3 crore. A 1-acre petrol pump site in Aerocity went for 22 crore against the reserve price of 17 crore.

Of eight IT plots in Sectors 83 Alpha and 101 Alpha, seven were sold, with one measuring 10,502 square yards going for 14.35 crore against the reserve price of 14.07 crore.

Out of 27 booths in various parts of the city, only one in sector 54 found a buyer. It was sold for 86 lakh against the reserve price of 83 lakh. There were no takers for a school site in Eco City and a group housing society in Sector 67.

“It was a successful auction and shows the realty market is reviving. We are hopeful that in the next auction, we will be able to sell all our sites,” said Pradeep Aggarwal, chief administrator, GMADA.

Shailander Anand, former president, Mohali Property Consultants Association, also expressed satisfaction over the auction. “The response was good, and now we can hope for a boom in the realty market. We request GMADA to slash its reserve price further as it will generate a healthy competition and help it earn bigger profits,” he said.

Draw of lots for 289 plots in Eco City-2 on Feb 22

GMADA will also be holding a draw of lots for 289 residential plots at Eco City-2, New Chandigarh, on February 22. GMADA had launched the scheme in December last year.

An official spokesperson said the list of eligible applicants has already been uploaded on gmada.gov.in and the draw of lots will be held on Monday at the community centre, Purab Premium Apartments, Sector 88, Mohali, at 11am.

He informed that the results of the draw will be uploaded on the official website on February 23. Notably, GMADA had offered residential plots in size of 200, 300, 400, 450, 500, 1,000 and 2,000 square yards.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
As many as 711 patients were seen at the OPD on Tuesday, including 268 new ones. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
As many as 711 patients were seen at the OPD on Tuesday, including 268 new ones. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Walk-in OPD reopens for Chandigarh residents at GMCH

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:46 PM IST
For now, only patients from the city are eligible for counter registrations, while those from outside Chandigarh will have to go through the screening process via tele-consultation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh sees hottest February day in 3 years
Chandigarh sees hottest February day in 3 years
chandigarh news

Chandigarh sees hottest February day in 3 years

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:39 PM IST
According to India Meteorological Department, the mercury is likely to rise further in the coming days
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohali MC polls: Repolling ordered at two booths
Mohali MC polls: Repolling ordered at two booths
chandigarh news

Mohali MC polls: Repolling ordered at two booths

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Action comes following allegations of booth capturing; counting of votes for all wards postponed to Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Greater Mohali development authority sells 45% sites in e-auction
Greater Mohali development authority sells 45% sites in e-auction
chandigarh news

Greater Mohali development authority sells 45% sites in e-auction

By Hillary Victor, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Earns 544 crore against total reserve price of 794 crore after finding buyers for 31 out of 70 sites; all commercial sites sold at Aerocity
READ FULL STORY
Close
It was after about three decades that India experienced a massive locust attack in 2019-20 when the insect moved from Rajasthan to various states, including Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and parts of Punjab. (HT file photo)
It was after about three decades that India experienced a massive locust attack in 2019-20 when the insect moved from Rajasthan to various states, including Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and parts of Punjab. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Year after locust attack, experts monitor movement

By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:49 PM IST
Latest field analysis shows swarms persist in Kenya and Ethiopia but other areas in Asia, including Afghanistan and Pakistan, are calm
READ FULL STORY
Close
A high court bench headed by chief justice Ravi Shanker Jha has issued notice of motion to the state government seeking a response by July 27. (Getty Images)
A high court bench headed by chief justice Ravi Shanker Jha has issued notice of motion to the state government seeking a response by July 27. (Getty Images)
chandigarh news

Ex-HPSC chairman as power regulator: HC seeks Haryana’s response

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:52 AM IST
According to legal experts, the Haryana government’s move to appoint the HPSC ex-chairman as HERC chief is in contravention of Article 319 of the Constitution
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the state health department, 1.29 lakh people were tested across Haryana last week as compared to 1.52 lakh the week before. (HT file photo)
According to the state health department, 1.29 lakh people were tested across Haryana last week as compared to 1.52 lakh the week before. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana’s Covid positivity rate drops below 5%

By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:42 AM IST
Slender increase in weekly infections but the virus curve continued to flatten; Jhajjar joins two others to get into desirable positivity rate bracket
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court has directed the investigating officer, deputy superintendent Kailash Sahu, to file an affidavit explaining the position in this regard. (HT FILE)
The court has directed the investigating officer, deputy superintendent Kailash Sahu, to file an affidavit explaining the position in this regard. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Why Katyal not arraigned as accused: Court to CBI in Gurugram land case

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:39 PM IST
The name of Katyal, director of Krrish Buildtech, figured in the chargesheet filed by the CBI with reference to criminal conspiracy entered into by former chief town planner, JS Redhu
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Punjab cop getting a jab in Bathinda on Monday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
A Punjab cop getting a jab in Bathinda on Monday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Covaxin shots to be administered in Punjab

By Ravinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:40 AM IST
The state had received 1.3 lakh doses of the made-in-India vaccine last month, but a decision on its use was pending, after concerns over its efficacy (effectiveness). Bharat Biotech, a Hyderabad-based company, has produced this vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jagbir Singh (HT Photo)
Jagbir Singh (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Jagbir is new chancellor of Central University at Bathinda

By HT Correspondent, Bathinda
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:42 AM IST
Singh is also a ‘life fellow’ of Punjabi University, Patiala and a member of Indian Institute of Advanced Studies, Shimla.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief secretary Vini Mahajan has directed officials to clear on priority the pending cases related to women and children between 2016 and 2020. (Representational picture)
Chief secretary Vini Mahajan has directed officials to clear on priority the pending cases related to women and children between 2016 and 2020. (Representational picture)
chandigarh news

Punjab to have 9 more fast-track courts under Pocso Act

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:34 AM IST
The decisions are in line with recent directives of CM Capt Amarinder Singh for ensuring time-bound investigations in cases of crime against women and children and improving the prosecution rate in such cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Agriculture experts have been recommending maize as the best bet for crop diversification for a switch from paddy given its low-water consumption, but its prices saw a sharp drop last year, leaving the farmers disappointed. (Representational picture)
Agriculture experts have been recommending maize as the best bet for crop diversification for a switch from paddy given its low-water consumption, but its prices saw a sharp drop last year, leaving the farmers disappointed. (Representational picture)
chandigarh news

Finance commission recommends 350 crore crop diversification grant for Punjab

By Navneet Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:32 AM IST
Punjab government has sought support for bringing down pollution levels through a shift from paddy to other crops, especially maize, says the panel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bench of justice TS Dhindsa while seeking response by May 20 said the Punjab government may continue with the counselling process. (HT file photo)
The bench of justice TS Dhindsa while seeking response by May 20 said the Punjab government may continue with the counselling process. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

HC restrains Punjab from issuing appointment letters for 2,364 ETT posts

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:31 AM IST
The high court on Monday directed the Punjab government not to issue appointment letters for 2,364 posts of ETT teachers
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the infected farms in Behera village, nearly 84,505 birds were culled between January 22 and January 29. (File photo)
In the infected farms in Behera village, nearly 84,505 birds were culled between January 22 and January 29. (File photo)
chandigarh news

All bird flu-hit poultry farms sanitised in Mohali

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said though the threat over, it is a bit early to declare the zone free of bird flu
READ FULL STORY
Close
Exams for 78 papers of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses were conducted in two time slots on Monday. (File photo)
Exams for 78 papers of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses were conducted in two time slots on Monday. (File photo)
chandigarh news

Panjab University online exams: Day 1 goes smoothly, few hiccups in remote areas

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Around 84,000 students of university and affiliated colleges appeared on the first day of the odd semester examinations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP