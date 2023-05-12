Punjab to soon introduce colour-coded stamp paper for entrepreneurs: Bhagwant Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced to introduce a green coloured stamp paper to facilitate the entrepreneurs for setting up their units in the state with claims to give fillip to industrial growth.

Mann said the new system has been introduced to promote ease of doing business for the entrepreneurs desirous of setting up their units in the state. (HT File Photo)

Announcing this in a video message, the chief minister said the new system has been introduced to promote ease of doing business for the entrepreneurs desirous of setting up their units in the state.

The CM said any industrialist, who is keen on setting an industrial unit in the state, can get this unique colour coded stamp paper from Invest Punjab Portal. He said that industrialists will have to just pay various fees’ required for getting clearances in form of Change of Land Use (CLU), forest, pollution, fire to set up a unit while purchasing this single stamp paper only.

Mann said that after purchasing the stamp paper, the industrialist will get all the necessary clearances from all the departments within 15 days to set up his unit.

The CM said that this first-of-its-kind initiative by the state government will give a major fillip to the industry in Punjab. He said that this idea had come from the meetings with the industrial tycoons from within the state and across the country during the run up to Invest Punjab summit held earlier this year. Mann envisioned that this will facilitate the industrialists in a big way by saving their time, money and energy.

The CM further said that green color stamp paper will symbolise that the industrialist has already paid the entire fee for the clearances required for industry. He announced that the same color coding will also be implemented in other sectors like housing and others to ensure optimum utilisation of the land resources on one hand and facilitating the people on the other. Mann envisioned that this out of the box idea will make Punjab a front runner state in the industrial sector.

The CM expressed hope that this initiative will attract more investment in the state thereby generating new employment opportunities for the youth of the state.