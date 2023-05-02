Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana city petrol pumps hold prayer for victims

Ludhiana city petrol pumps hold prayer for victims

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 02, 2023 12:51 AM IST

The petrol pumps associated with the Petroleum Dealer Association in Ludhiana observed silence for five minutes

Expressing grief over the gas tragedy that snuffed out 11 lives in Giaspura, around 100 petrol pumps in the city organised a prayer ceremony for the victims on Monday.

: Petrol Pump employees offer prayers paying condolences to the gas leak incident victims in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/HT)
: Petrol Pump employees offer prayers paying condolences to the gas leak incident victims in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/HT)

The petrol pumps associated with the Petroleum Dealer Association in Ludhiana observed silence for five minutes.

Ashok Sachdeva, who is chairman of the association, said that staff at all petrol pumps in the city stopped the operations at 5pm and joined in the prayer along with customers.

“We stand firmly with the families who have lost their loved ones,” he said.

Sachdeva said that people and authorities responsible for the tragedy should be strictly punished.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out