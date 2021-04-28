Grim scenario: More Covid patients dying in rural belt in Punjab

In what could add to the worries of Covid-hit Punjab that is witnessing a sharp spike in deaths this year, the government data has revealed that the case fatality rate (CFR) or the mortality rate due to contagion is far more in rural areas than the urban population.

The CFR in villages is 2.8% against 0.7% in urban areas, said state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Tuesday. The minister said 58% of Covid deaths this year are of patients from rural areas, even as the villages accounted for only one-fourth of the total cases (27%).

“Urban areas which are reporting far more positive cases (73%) have witnessed 42% of deaths,” he added.

At present, the Punjab CFR stands at 2.02% and 82.5 % of deaths have been recorded from a population that is above 51 years of age, said Sidhu. Stressing upon the need for early diagnosis as well as treatment of coronavirus, the minister attributed the high number of deaths in the rural areas to delay in approaching the healthcare facilities. “Even those having mild symptoms should visit their nearest healthcare facility immediately,” he added.

He said as per record 83.92% of patients have visited the hospitals first time with severe symptoms, 0.11% visited with moderate symptoms and 7% visited the health facilities with mild symptoms from January 1 to April 12.

Pointing out the risk factors of the population who are suffering from co-morbidities, the minister said that patients with hypertension and diabetes are advised to strictly follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour as their lives are at high risk if they catch the contagion.