Drug addict arrested for killing Jalandhar shopkeeper in Punjab

A day after a 62-year-old grocery shop owner was stabbed to death, the Jalandhar Commissionerate police arrested the main accused, who allegedly committed the crime with the motive of robbery to buy drugs for himself and his accomplices. Deceased Paramjit Arora was repeatedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon, a few minutes after he opened his shop on Monday morning around 6:30 am.

The accused has been identified as Lovpreet Singh, a resident of the Basti Gujan area, who robbed the victim of ₹8,000 along with his accomplices before killing him.

Deceased Paramjit Arora was repeatedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon, a few minutes after he opened his shop on Monday morning around 6:30 am.

Deputy commissioner of police Harwinder Singh Virk said a special investigation team was constituted soon after the matter came to the fore.

“The SIT zeroed in on the accused and laid a special check post at Budha ji Nagar. Seeing the police party, the accused tried to flee and jumped into the dry drain. He received injury on one of his legs, following which he was overpowered and arrested,” he said.

Police added that the accused was staying in a rented accommodation for the past seven years, near the deceased residence, and he was well aware of his routine of opening and closing his shop.

Police added that the accused confessed that he was a drug addict and killed Paramjit to rob him of his money to buy some drugs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON