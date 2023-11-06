Groom among 4 killed in Moga car-truck crash

Four people, including a groom, were killed and two others sustained injuries when their car rammed into a stationary truck on the Ferozepur-Ludhiana highway in Moga district on Sunday. The marriage party was on way from Ojhanwali in Fazilka to Baddowal in Ludhiana when the mishap took place. (HT photo)

The marriage party was on way from Ojhanwali in Fazilka to Baddowal in Ludhiana when the mishap took place.

The deceased have been identified as groom Sukhbinder Singh, 23, Angrez Singh, 24, Simran, 25, and Anshdeep Kaur, 4. All four died on the spot.

It is suspected that the car driver may have dozed off and lost control over the vehicle.

Station house officer (SHO) of Ajitwal police station, Gurmail Singh, said the mishap took place near the Mountview marriage palace. The car driver, Mahinder Pal, is being treated at a hospital in Jagraon while another occupant Seema Rani was rushed to Guru Gobind Medical College in Faridkot. We have yet to ascertain the cause of the accident. A criminal case has been registered against the truck driver for parking the heavy vehicle on the highway,” said the SHO.

Police officials said the groom and his family had left their house at 2 am and were supposed to reach Baddowal where the marriage was to be solemnised in the morning.

