Groom escapes from safe house fearing police action

: A 28-year-old groom escaped from the window of a room in a safe house, where he was staying with his bride after the couple married against their family’s wishes, police said here on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Old Sabzi Mandi SHO, Bijender Singh said Pradeep Kumar of Sundana village in Rohtak had married Savita of Jhajjar’s Khungai village in a temple against their family’s wishes on October 14.

“Since then, the couple was staying at a safe house here under security cover. The court had sent them to a safe house from October 21 to November 2. The couple belonged to the same community and they were known to each other,” he added.

Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Udai Meena said the groom had escaped from the safe house fearing police action on Saturday as cops were investigating him in a pending case of Protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act.

“The cops were deployed there but he managed to flee from the safe house. Efforts are on to arrest him,” the SP added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police have lodged an FIR under section 346 (Wrongful confinement in secret) of the Indian penal code (IPC) on a complaint filed by Pradeep’s wife Savita and started investigation into the matter.

“The bride’s family was upset with the way they tied the knot. The couple had told the court that they were afraid of the bride’s family,” a senior police officer said.