Gross building violations at Victoria Heights: Mohali ADC

Probing into the building violations at Victoria Heights in Peer Muchalla, Zirakpur, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Pooja Sayal has found several irregularities.

On October 7, Hindustan Times had highlighted that the residential project’s three 14-storey towers have come up without adequate setback space between them for movement of fire tenders in case of emergency.

Following this, ADC Sayal had visited the project site and sought a report from the executive officer (EO) of the Zirakpur municipal council.

“There are several building violations at the site. The MC EO’s report also substantiates this. I have also sought the original layout plan to determine whether there are more anomalies,” said Sayal.

Besides not leaving setback space, the builder, Fortune Multitech Private Limited, has constructed 15 shops at the place earmarked for a park and parking area. The shops have come up without the consent of allottees or a change of land use permission from the competent authority.

The builder has also increased the number of flats from 396 to 476, without any approval under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act.

The society’s residents’ welfare association (RWA), comprising allottees who are awaiting possession, have already approached the Punjab and Haryana high court in this regard.

“Between 2011 and 2018, the developer got the layout plans changed thrice. However, the allottees were never kept in loop,” said an MC official, not wishing to be named.

Harish Gupta, president of the Zirakpur Builders Associations, said, “We will be holding a meeting of all builders in Zirakpur and advise them to follow the building norms.”

Notably, in August, the Supreme Court had ordered demolition of the realty firm’s twin 40-storey Supertech towers in Noida for violating building norms. In its order, the top court had said that it was a result of “nefarious complicity” between the Noida Authority and the developer.

