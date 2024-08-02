Groundwater level of 12 Haryana districts up by over 1 metre

Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad on Thursday said the state has secured second position nationwide in implementing the Jal Shakti Abhiyan-2023 as the groundwater level increased in 12 districts following rainwater conservation initiatives. Chief secretary TVSN Prasad says over 65,000 rainwater conservation structures have been constructed under the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain-2024’.

“Due to this campaign, the water level increased by approximately 1.3 metres in 12 districts in 2023, by 0.58 metres in 19 districts in 2022 and 0.57 metres in seven districts in 2021,” he said while presiding over a review meeting of ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain-2024’ with the deputy commissioners (DCs) via videoconferencing.

“The results of ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain’ have been highly impressive. Over 65,000 rainwater conservation structures have been constructed across the state under the initiative to promote groundwater recharge,” he said.

The chief secretary said 18,104 reservoirs have been geo-tagged, 852 reservoirs renovated and 1,152 are currently undergoing restoration. The campaign has also led to the construction of over 40,000 reuse and recharge structures, 10,000 watershed development structures and the planting of more than 3.5 crore trees.

He said approximately 70,000 training programmes and farmers’ fairs have been organised to raise awareness about water conservation among farmers and the general public. Water resource centres have been established in all districts and district-specific water conservation plans have been developed to promote sustainable water management.

The chief secretary said priority should be given to the scientific afforestation in the spring shed areas of 10 designated districts (Jind, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Kaithal, Gurugram and Faridabad). He directed the officials concerned to ensure establishment of rainwater harvesting systems on government buildings and forest land and the improvement of water sources wherever technically feasible.

The sports and youth affairs department will focus through ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ volunteers on awareness campaigns and the forests and wildlife and environment will concentrate on water conservation. The school education department would promote the Jal-Doot campaign among students while the rural development department would involve self-help groups in water conservation efforts and enhance their capacity.

Prasad called for a unified effort from all departments and officials to foster a competitive spirit among districts to ensure the success of ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain-2024’ and to enhance its implementation.