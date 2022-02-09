Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Growing theft incidents: Increase patrolling, Sector 61 residents urge Chandigarh SSP

Raising concern over growing theft incidents, Resident Welfare Association (RWA), Sector 61, Chandigarh, wrote to the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh, for increasing patrolling
Published on Feb 09, 2022 01:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh

Raising concern over the growing theft incidents, the Resident Welfare Association (RWA), Sector 61, Chandigarh, wrote to the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh, for increasing patrolling.

The residents have written to the police reporting the theft of copper wires of nine outdoor units of split ACs on Sunday. The residents in their representation told the police that thieves gained access to the rooftop on the pretext of repairing ACs and stole the copper wire of two ACs in the morning while the theft of wires of seven ACs took place in the evening on Sunday.

“This is a serious issue, so we have written to the police to increase patrolling in the area. These thefts took place in broad daylight,” said RWA president Vineet Singh Chauhan.

A complaint has been lodged in this case and a representation has been made to the SSP.

