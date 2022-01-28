GRP initiates checking drive at Ludhiana Railway Station

Ever since the Ludhiana Court Complex blast, the railway security teams have been on their toes to beef up security at station. Adding to the ongoing measures, the Government Railway Police held a checking drive at the Ludhiana railway station on Thursday.

GRP team, under the supervision of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balram Rana and inspector Jaskaran Singh, conducted checking in the trains and at the railway station premises.

DSP Balram also checked the parking lots at the railway station and moreover the team was seen checking the passengers randomly, following the orders of additional inspector general (AIG), GRP, Pritipal Singh, who had directed the local officials to scale up the security and also to conduct regular checking drives at the station.

Meanwhile, with security forces at the railway station grappling with shortage of staff, more security personnel from different parts of the state were deputed to Ludhiana. While five GRP personnel from Patiala, 30 Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) personnel had reached the district from Jammu, to manage the security at the Railway station.

RPSF is the reserved force with the railways which is deputed as per the requirement in different states.

According to an RPSF personnel, the team will now further move to Uttar Pradesh in the wake of the upcoming assembly elections.

A senior officer said since Ludhiana is among the busiest stations in the state, there is need of more deployment of security here.

GRP AIG seeks auction date for unclaimed vehicles from DC

After the local court directed the Government Railway Police (GRP) to expedite the disposal of unclaimed vehicles that have been lying in the backyard of the police station for many years and also to immediately submit the list, assistant inspector general, GRP, Punjab, requested deputy commissioner to fix the date of auction of the said vehicles.

AIG also sought one month time from the DC for the complete arrangements to hold the auction of a total 110 unclaimed vehicles there.

“We are expecting DC to fix the final date of auction in couple of days following which the auction will be held within a month of his order,” said a GRP officer.

After much delay, Harsimranjit Singh, additional chief judicial magistrate, Ludhiana, wrote to the station house officers of GRP and Division 5 police station to expedite the process.

The railway police currently have in custody 165 unclaimed vehicles, of which 110 will be auctioned, including four cars, 42 scooters, four auto rickshaws and 60 motorcycles. The auction was supposed to be held in October, but due to a strike of the ministerial staff, the meeting of the committee was postponed.

After receiving the court order, a five-member committee comprising the GRP deputy superintendent of police, an inspector, the work manager of Punjab Roadways, district transport officer, and DIC general manger, last week, fixed the reserve price of each vehicle to be auctioned.

The GRP will hold the auction under Section 25 of the Police Act (police- officer to take charge of unclaimed property, and be subject to magistrate’s orders as to disposal) and under Section 102 of the Code of Criminal Procedure commonly called Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).