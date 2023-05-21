Two held with 1.5kg opium at Ludhiana railway station

The criminal investigation branch of Government Railway Police arrested two suspected drug peddlers at the Ludhiana Railway Station and recovered 1.5kg of opium from their possession, police said on Sunday.

He said that a case under sections 18, 29, 61, and 85 of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at the GRP Police station.

The accused have been identified as Varinderpal alias Binda of Kapurthala and Vishal Sahota of Jabbowal in Kapurthala. The accused had procured the opium from Jharkhand and were going to deliver it in Kapurthala, the police said.

While Varinderpal was found in possession of 800gm of opium, 700gm of opium was recovered from Sahota.

Incharge CIA , sub-inspector Palwinder Singh said that the accused were arrested from platform no 2 during the general inspection at the railway station.

He said that the accused were produced in the court on Sunday and have been sent to police remand for two days. The accused will be questioned regarding the whereabouts of their contacts in Jharkhand.

